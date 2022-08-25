Death toll from flooding in past month reaches 180

The State Ministry for Disaster Management said that more than 180 people were killed by flash floods over the past month.

According to the ministry, the floods inflicted severe human and financial loss on communities across the country.

“First, we provided essential needs for the flood-affected people. Second, we held meetings with organizations in the capitals and provinces to encourage them to provide assistance,” said Mohammad Naseem Haqqani, a spokesman for the ministry.

This comes as the Organizations of Islamic Countries (OIC) called on member states and aid organizations to provide assistance to the flood-affected people in Afghanistan.

“An increasing number of vulnerable families and children will desperately need urgent support in the coming days and weeks to survive and recover,” the OIC said on Twitter.

Based on available numbers of the ministry, more than 3,000 houses were destroyed and thousands of acres of land was damaged.

Most recently flooding hit several parts of Uruzgan province.

“3,560 houses were damaged in the capital and provinces. Around 22 people were killed, and 10 others were wounded,” said Agha Wali Qureshi, head of the department of Information and Culture of Uruzgan.

“There is no aid. where is aid? There is no aid yet today. They promise but do not provide aid,” said Javid Khplawak, a resident.

The ministry said that it has provided essential needs for the flood-affected people but there are not sufficients funds to build houses for the vulnerable.