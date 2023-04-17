Death toll climbs to nearly 100 as Sudanese generals face off in deadly power struggle

KHARTOUM – The top generals of crisis-hit Sudan are embroiled in a deadly power struggle with the country’s army and paramilitary forces involved in brutal clashes, and now the death tally rising to nearly a hundred amid fears of a full-scale civil war.

The brutal faceoff started over the weekend with units under General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and rival the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which is led by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, are attacking each other in wake of the row over the integration of the RSF into the military amid journey towards the civilian rule.

Amid the tussle, Gen Burhan called RSF a rebellious group, after RSF slammed army for being radical militants. The deadly clashes between the two generals were simmering since Omar al-Bashir was deposed.

Graphics aired by international media shows armed forces headquarters in flames while the western area of Darfur was in control of the RSF personnel. Several strikes were reported in Blue Nile state near the border with Ethiopia and in Port Sudan in which at least 97 citizens have lost lives.

People in the federal capital of a North African state endured sounds of heavy gunfire and bombardment by fighter jets. Armed forces planes and choppers also hit the airport.

In recent developments, the country’s Doctors’ Syndicate revealed that the death toll is expected to grow as hundreds of injured are being taken to state-run and private medical facilities.

Amid fear of a rise in casualties, top diplomats including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged both forces to end violence. Blinken said the Sudanese want democracy and for the military to return to the barracks.

Meanwhile, World Health Organisation warned paramedics are struggling to reach people in dire need of urgent care, and essential supplies.