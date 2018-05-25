Death toll by inclement weather in Sri Lanka rose to 12

Colombo

The death toll due to the inclement weather in Sri Lanka has risen to 12 while the number of affected has risen to 153,500, the Ministry of Disaster Management said.

The DMC further noted that a heavy rainfall continued across several parts of the country resulting in flash floods mainly in twelve districts, including southern, western, north-western and southern provinces.

Nearly 7,526 families have been evacuated and sent to 194 welfare centres due to flood and landslide risks and around 447 houses are at high risk, either prone to floods or landslides. The immediate rapid impact analysis estimates over 23,000 people need emergency flood relief and early recovery assistance. Two spill gates of the Rajanganaya reservoir were opened and the people living downstream were advised to be vigilant.

The DMC said the red notice that had been issued for several areas regarding possible disaster situation including landslides and floods was still valid and requested the people to be vigilant about possible risks.—TNS