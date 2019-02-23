A few weeks ago, a video went viral on social media that Government of Iran had awarded death sentence to three people publicly as they were found guilty of looting a shop. All the three dacoits were hanged in front of the very shop which was reportedly looted by them. Law and order situation in Iran is comparatively far better than Pakistan and the reason is evident that they do not tolerate any culprits. They punish them without any delay if they are proven culprit.

Why such extreme punishments are not awarded to culprits in Pakistan; instead if he is arrested by police, his case runs in the courts for years and years but rarely get due punishment in proportion to the offence because of being influential. There should not be pity on culprits because in a society where culprits are spared at large, the innocent people are killed mercilessly. Military courts are far better than civil courts as they pass judgments in days instead of months and years. Civil courts should speed up the proceedings of their cases and ensure implementation of the passed judgement.

FAISAL ANSAR

Karachi

Share on: WhatsApp