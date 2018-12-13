Death risk increased with two blood pressure drugs

HIGH blood pressure, or hypertension, is a major risk factor for heart

disease, the leading cause of death in the United States. But a new study has found that two classes of medication that are commonly used to lower blood pressure could present a death risk all on their own.

Scientists at the Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute in Salt Lake City, UT, found that individuals with hypertension who used alpha blockers and alpha-2 agonists to control their blood pressure showed an increase in blood pressure variability, which could increase mortality risk.

Lead study author Dr. Brian Clements and team have recently presented their findings at the 2018 American College of Cardiology (ACC) Scientific Sessions, held in Orlando, FL. Blood pressure is the force of blood that pushes against the wall of the arteries. And, in November last year, the American Heart Association (AHA) and the ACC set new guidelines.

Now, a person is considered to have hypertension if their systolic blood pressure (the top number) is 130 millimeters of mercury (mmHg) or higher, and their diastolic blood pressure (the bottom number) is 80 mmHg or higher.

Systolic blood pressure is the force of blood against the artery walls when the heart is beating, while diastolic blood pressure is the force of blood when the heart is at rest, or between heartbeats.

The updated guidelines mean that almost half of adults in the United States have high blood pressure, which puts them at greater risk of heart attack, stroke, and heart disease, among other health problems. Of course, when it comes to treating hypertension, the goal is to lower blood pressure. This may be achieved through lifestyle changes — such as adopting a healthful diet and increasing physical activity — medication, or both.

Previous research, however, has discovered that consistency is key for blood pressure levels. A study published in The BMJ in 2016, for example, associated higher variability of systolic blood pressure with a 15 percent increase in all-cause mortality. According to the new study from Dr. Clements and colleagues, certain types of medication that are used to lower blood pressure may be contributing to this mortality risk.

Share on: WhatsApp