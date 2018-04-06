WE have all seen or experienced this feeling at some time or another. Stones being hurled at trucks and buses when some leader dies. Mobs attacking shops and setting fire to factories, ransacking hospitals, injuring and even killing those who innocently come in their way.

Death rage: When the need to release and vent out an anger at the unquestionable authority and absoluteness of death makes people raise their fists at those who stand vulnerably, close by.

Nowadays more and more often it is the very person who with stethoscope and surgical scalpel has fought assiduously and earnestly to save invalid sufferer from death’s doors but finally beaten by the dark angel, who receives not the thanks of relatives and friends for such valiant attempt, but instead the wrath and vexation of those who waited outside surgical theatre. They gaze at him with hopeless faces of despair that slowly harden to eyes that seek vengeance off death from the very adversary who battled him last. And then armed with legal notice and second opinion they march to consumer court to file suit against medical man for not bringing corpse back to life. Death Rage. It destroys even after death has. For with our lashing out at white coated fraternity, we destroy the very ones who have committed themselves to snatch us from jaws of death.

We destroy their confidence, their practice, their reputation which with care and skill and utter devotion they have built over long years. Yet with one stroke of attorney’s pen we change his life forever, for though only less than one in ten are ever proved to have neglected duty, the other nine who walk away, though free, are never ever free again to save lives with the same abandon they once possessed.

Death rage takes its toll, even after death has come and gone. And later when these same shut tight their clinic doors to seriously injured victims who are rushed to them, blame them not, for once when they did stretch out their hands to heal, they found that hands that clasped theirs for help turned to be traitorous claws.

Death rage. Let us learn not to succumb to it. Perchance you’ve found me a little serious and I would like to end on a lighter note: A doctor summoned in haste by a woman taken ill suddenly, was somewhat puzzled, for he knew that she was not his patient, though he remembered operating on her husband who passed away on the table. While he was waiting to be shown into the sick room, he fell to talking to the little girl of the house.

“It is very gratifying to know that your mother thought of calling me in her illness,” he said. “Is your own family doctor away?” “Oh no,” answered the child in a matter of fact tone. “Mother’s thinks she’s got something contagious and she felt she should give it to you..!

Related