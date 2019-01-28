Death of Roohi Bano

It’s just learnt that a great TV actress, Roohi Bano, has died. She was a great iconic type actress in most of the TV dramas. Her best acting was in ZARD GULAB for which she had won the Pride of Performance Award.

Though she was a victim of unsuccessful marriage, her property was snatched by her relatives, yet her real trauma began after the murder of his lone son in in2005. But most tragedy is that that not any welfare institution and even PTV helped her in terms of financial aid, neither the murderers of her son was punished for their heinous crime. Painfully, such a situation was also faced by Film Actors/Actresses such as Lehri, Zameer Farooque , Jamil Fakhri and Tamana.

I, through this letter, would request the Government of Pakistan that in future a special social benefit & welfare institution may kindly be set up to provide financial aid to old aged actors/actress, so that they may not suffer in future.

RAJA GHAZANFAR

Rawalpindi

