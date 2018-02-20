Death of Munna Lahori condoled

City Reporter

Executive director, Lahore Arts Council (Alhamra), Capt (Retd) Ata Muhammad Khan on Monday visited the residence of Munna Lahori to condole his death with his family members. He announced Rs 100,000 as financial assistance for the bereaved family of Munna Lahori ‘Zakootta Jin’.

He appreciated the services of late Munna Lahori while talking to his family members. Matloobul Rehman popularly known as Munna Lahori and Zakootta Jin, the main character in the PTV drama serial ‘Ainak Wala Jin’ in 1990. It is pertinent to mention here that Munna Lahori ‘Zakootta Jin’ died on Friday after a prolonged illness and he was laid to rest on Saturday.