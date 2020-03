Our Correspondent

Mirpur

All is set in AJK to observe the 32nd death anniversary of veteran leader of Kashmir freedom struggle and former President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) K. H. Khurshid on Wednesday – March 11 across the liberated territory with the renewal of the pledge to continue the mission of the departed leader to bring the struggle for freedom of Jammu & Kashmir state from Indian shackles, to its logical end.—KMS