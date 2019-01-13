Dearth of toilets

In Pakistan majority of the population in rural areas have no access to toilets as compared to population in cities. This drawback has caused huge devastation in the country through spread of diseases such as Typhoid, Cholera, Dysentery and Hepatitis. A recent report claimed that approximately 53,000 infants die every year as victim of diarrhoea due to uncontaminated and unhygienic water and foods.

Furthermore, women in most of the rural areas are compelled to go to fields to relief themselves at nights, and many rape cases have been reported due to this persisting issue. I request central and provincial governments to solve this issue on priority basis.

Mehraj Altaf

Via email

