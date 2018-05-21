The question is asked, who will be the interim Prime Minister for the duration of General elections. Few names have been floated in the media. Except for conducting free, fair and transparent elections the interim set- up does not matter. We have dearth of leadership in Pakistan. We lack policies. Corruption, crime and other moral ills plague our society.

Among the present leadership Imran Khan’s name strikes the masses as they trust him. He has done a lot of social work. Shaukat Khanum Hospital is a living testament of his work. He has been crusading against corruption for years and finally it has borne fruits. The rest of the political leaders are corrupt and incompetent. We need to groom young leaders. Party discipline must be adhered too. The electorate should make good choice from among the contestants.

JAVAID BASHIR

Lahore

Related