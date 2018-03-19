Dearth of creativity

Ability to do something new, create a new, make a new and shape a new idea is creativity. Within Pakistan, schools, colleges, universities are giving the education a hand to make the nation strong one. Thousands of students are being awarded with different degrees in different disciplines on an annual basis. But it is a pity that students are not being made creative, critical, thinker and philosopher yet. Even thousands of students across the country are getting M. Phil and PhD degrees but to no avail. Neither the rules of plagiarism are being implemented while conducting M.Phil and PhD researches nor is something new being created. The concept, here, to get these degrees is only for promotion in one’s job or getting a high level job not much more. Professionalism and creativity are the two things that propel the country’s literacy, maturity, rationality and philosophy ahead.

From the basic to intermediate level cheating in exams chokes a student’s creativity. After that the students bound to get the degree and finally a good job. This heinous thought to get just degree and job instead of being creative, professional, thinker and subject specialist curbs the nation’s progress. Pakistan is already possesses a low literacy rate nearly 55% and stands on the 160th number in terms of literacy in the world.

From my point of view, cheating in the examinations is the first step to choke the creativity of students and make them lacklustre in their thinking, creating and producing something new. We from parents to politicians are accountable for making our students as immoderate ones. All of us including parents, teachers and politicians should consonant with this snag by arm in arm.

YASIR BHATTI

Nawabshah

