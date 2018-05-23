Dean IBA honoured by Sapphire Group

Karachi

Recently, a lunch was hosted by the Chairman and Founder of the Sapphire Group, Mian Muhammad Abdullah, in honor of the Dean & Director IBA, Dr. Farrukh Iqbal, at a leading private club in Karachi.

The lunch was attended by Karachi’s business community, bank presidents and prominent philanthropists.

Welcoming the Dean, Mian Abdullah, praised him for successfully leading the IBA, and observed that the leadership of the IBA successfully continues to prepare leaders for tomorrow’s world.

Speaking at the occasion, Dr. Iqbal said that the IBA was grateful for the generous contribution by the corporate sector as well as the philanthropists. This contribution enabled the IBA to improve its infrastructure and services as well as help the talented but needy students. The Dean mentioned that last year the IBA gave Rs. 231 million as financial assistance to its students, and nearly 30% of the student body received financial assistance.

Sapphire Group is one of the main benefactors of the IBA with Rs. 100 Million provided as donation towards the refurbishment of the state-of-the-art Library at the IBA Main Campus.—PR