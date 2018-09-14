Deals worth $250m inked at three-day Health Asia exhibition

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Around $250 million mutual agreements have been signed at the three-day 15th Health and Pharmaceutical International Exhibition, which was concluded here on Thursday.

The exhibition was jointly organized by E-Commerce Gateway Pakistan and Pak-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The exhibition was attended by 550 foreign delegates from 25 countries, including China, Iran, USA, India, Turkey etc. The exhibition was visited by around 60,000 visitors.

Dr. Khursheed Nizam, President, E-Commerce Gateway Pakistan said the number of participants was much larger than the past years. He said that special attention given by the present government created the positive image of the country in international community.

Dr. Nizam said that participating foreign delegates were 30 percent higher than the last year and registration was continued till the last hour.

Shahzaib Akram, Chairman, Pakistan Pharmaceutical Association said that local companies can contribute over $3 billion towards national economy. He said that if cost of doing business reduced and basic issues are resolved than this industry could flourish at a faster pace and generate huge employment. It will also generate sizeable revenue for the government, he added.

Zahid Saeed, former president of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) and Kaiser Waheed, former chairman PPA also attended the 15th Health and Pharmaceutical International Exhibition.

Over 30 seminars were held in which several health experts including Dr. Farrukh Naheed, Profession Tazeen Fatima and Dr. Sadia Ahsan presented their thesis on issues such as latest research on human health, implementation in Pakistan, safe blood transfusion, anesthesia, skin diseases, radiology etc.