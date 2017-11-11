Dealing with natural havoc

It has been reported that Chennai in Tamil Nadu, India, has been severely affected by the unprecedented floods – causing great damage to the human beings and the entire lifeline of the city. Incidentally the countries the world over often grapple with the natural havoc, thus insisting on the fact that urgent methods and strategies are needed to tackle the natural fury and the disasters caused by nature.

And the sooner the countries are getting serious about this fact, the better it would be for all. Right now the governmental authorities should come forward to help out the needy and the affected through humanitarian efforts, funds and makeshift arrangements.

P SENTHIL SARAVANA DURAI

Maharashtra, India

Related