Deadly virus claims three more lives in Pakistan Two patients die in Karachi, one in Abbottabad; Number of confirmed Covid-19 cases reach to 1,570

ZUBAR YAQOOB / TARIQ SAEED

KARACHI/PESHAWAR

Three patients suffering from coronavirus died on Sunday taking nationwide coronavirus death toll to 15 and the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases rose to 1,570 after new cases were reported across the country. Two patients died in the Karachi metropolis, a spokesperson for Sindh health department confirmed. Both individuals passed away from pneumonia along with Covid-19, the spokesperson noted, adding that they were from Karachi and aged 77 and 83. Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho explained that the two deaths occurred late on Saturday. According to the latest data, the emergence of new cases in Sindh takes the pro vincial tally of the confirmed cases to 502. The department stated that the new cases were reported from Karachi, the worst affected city in the province.“We received the lab reports of both patients after they had passed away and we found out that the cause of death in both cases was pneumonia along with Covid-19,” she said. The first death in Sindh was also from Karachi, with the patient suffering from cancer, diabetes, and blood pressure problems. Sindh government on Sunday ordered the closure of petrol pumps from 5pm onwards to ensure people stay in their homes. According to a notification, the pumps will now be allowed to operate from 8am to 5pm only. Another victim of the Corona Virus succumbed to the deadly disease in Abbotabad thus taking the death toll of Covid-19 to 5 in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where four more people were tested positive on Sunday raising the number of confirmed Corona cases to 192. “A 78 year man was reported dead in Abbotabad which took the death toll of the Corona virus in KP to five” Advisor to chief minister on Information and public Ajmal Wazir while confirming the news said late in the evening. He further said the entire area where the death occurred has been quarantined and necessary measures were being adopted to prevent spread of the Virus. Earlier briefing the media in the Civil Secretariat Information Media Cell Ajmal Wazir said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was taking serious steps to deal with the Coronavirus outbreak with the help of the federal government and in this regard distribution of protective equipment was underway across the province He said there was no crisis of flour in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa adding the Food department has at present one lakh and 80 thousand tonnes of wheat stock which was enough till May this year. Advisor information said that special package would be given to the departments and personnel fighting on front line against Coronavirus pandemic. According to District Health Officer Abbottabad Dr Faisal Khanzada, the patient was under treatment at Combined Military Hospital, Abbottabad. The latest death brings the death toll to five in KP which have been reported from Hangu, Mardan, Parachinar, Lower Dir and Abbotabad. Meanwhile, the national dashboard reported new cases of coronavirus across the country, taking the nation-wide tally to 1,570. According to the breakdown, four new cases were reported in Islamabad, 12 in Sindh, five in Gilgit-Baltistan and one in Punjab. Two new cases of coronavirus were reported in Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday taking the tally to four in the region. The provincewise break up of the total number of cases on Sunday was Sindh 502, Punjab 570, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 192, Balochistan 141, Islamabad Capital Territory 43, GilgitBaltistan 116 and AJK 6. Deputy commissioner Islamabad has announced that 150 Pakistanis that arrived from Thailand last night have been tested negative for the coronavirus.