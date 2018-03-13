Deadly race

Bike race is one of the most horrendous events. Almost every day, we hear news of bike accidents on television, radio and newspaper. These days youngsters are ardent for motorcycle stunt riding. In recent times, several competitions have been held in Karachi.

According to a news report, twenty five year old Wajid died, cavorting around on a bike doing wheelies. In order to tackle this issue, the concerned authorities should rigorously impose a ban on these fatal motorbike stunts. Furthermore, such competitions should be conducted in tight security so that such mishappenings are avoided.

MAHA MOHSIN

Karachi

Related