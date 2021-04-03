Deadly kite string slits throat

Faisal Khawer Butt Sialkot

A man on Saturday was killed after his throat was fatally cut by the twain used to fly kite. According to the police, one Zeshan s/o Yousaf (19) was on his way on a motor cycle when suddenly his throat was cut by line attached to a stray kite near Gole Canteen in Industrial Area, in the limits of the Hajipura police station.

The man as a result sustained severe cut on the throat and was killed on the spot. The Rescue 1122 handed the body over to the family whereas the police have registered a case against the unknown kite flyer and started investigations.

Meanwhile, the social circles have strongly condemned the incident and termed it as a result of failure of the police in checking and controlling the kite flyers.