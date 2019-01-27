Deadly dispute settled; Rs36m fines imposed on both tribes for killing 36 people

Our Correspondent

Shikarpur

An ongoing deadly dispute between two communities of Bijarani and Teghani, which deadly conflict claimed at least 36 lives of innocent villagers and left at least 250 injured, was settled under the supervision of former MNA Dr Muhammad Ibrahim Jatoi to avoid further blood shedding at Jatoi House Shikarpur, statements were continuously recorded for a long 10 clocks, on late other day.

After recording statements Bijarani community has found guilty for killing at least 19 Teghani people while Teghani community has found guilty for killing at least 17 persons thus total 36 killing have been proved on both communities. Haji Karim Dino Badani Jato, a notable of Jatoi community after consultation and getting approval of former MNA Dr Muhammad Ibrahim Jatoi announced the verdict of settlement where he announced that the compensation money of each murder has been fixed after consulting both the communities Rs1 million thus Bijarani community fined Rs19 million and Teghani community has been fined Rs17 million for killing 19 and 17 persons in tug of war and total amount of fine was announced Rs36 million on both communities while the fine money would be paid in three installments and if any community once again started dispute it would be fined Rs5 million.

The fine money of injured and issues of stealing cattle from each other would be settled on 17th February of upcoming month, he announced. The initiatives to settle the deadly dispute was started by Civil Society and notables of the area to restore the law and order situation for the welfare of the people of the area.

The deadly dispute had started in 2011 over theft issue while during eight years both the communities fought many times and injured at least 250 villagers and snatched cattle from each other in tug of war.

Shabir Bijarani, the provincial minister in Sindh cabinet, MPA Sardar Khan Chandio, MPA Burhan Khan Chandio, JSMM leader Riaz Ahmed Chandio, Sardar Tegho Khan Teghani, and many notables of the communities belonging to both sides took part in settlement. After announcing verdict both the communities accepted the verdict and embraced to each other. During the settlement concrete security measures had been taken by district police to cope with any untoward situation during settlement.

