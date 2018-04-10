Deadly crash: Justice be done

IN a reprehensible act, a US defence and air attaché Col Joseph Emanuel Hall killed a motorcyclist and injured his pillion passenger on Saturday in the federal capital as he jumped traffic signals. Foreign Office summoned the US Ambassador David Hale to condemn the incident.

In fact this is not the first time that a US diplomat hit and killed a person in the federal capital in a road accident. The regrettable part is that in the past the US diplomats got away with it under the guise of diplomatic immunity. Then in such incidents including in the case of Raymond David who killed two persons in Lahore, one has also seen the US embassy approaching the family of the deceased to pay some compensation and get the case closed. Though it is the right of the deceased family to accept the blood money or not but as far as diplomatic immunity is concerned, we understand this does not give license to the diplomats to kill anybody or violate the rules and laws of other countries. Also the Vienna Convention does not give diplomats carte blanche for misconduct. Diplomatic immunity does not place diplomats above the law and they are obliged to conduct themselves in accordance with the laws of the receiving state. It is good to hear from the David Hale that the US embassy will fully cooperate with the authorities to investigate the incident and justice also demands that action is taken against the diplomat involved in the killing of an innocent person in accordance with the law of the land and the Vienna Convention. Already there is an outpour of anger over the favourable treatment given to the defence attaché by the capital police following the incident and we understand that any attempt to absolve the diplomat from this incident will further infuriate the public at large. Therefore we expect that justice will be done with the bereaved family and the first step towards that end will be that the US waives the diplomatic immunity of its defence attaché thus paving the way for initiation of legal proceedings against him.

