Covid-19: deadly wave kills 100 in Pakistan for first time in over three months

After a three-month hiatus, Pakistan confirmed 100 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday.

On December 23, 2020, the country announced 100 deaths.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) official website, over 100 people have died as a result of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 14,300.

Approximately 92 patients died in different hospitals across the country, eight of whom were on life support.

Health experts are concerned about the rising number of incidents, with Pakistan reporting 663,200 COVID-19 cases so far.

The number of active cases has risen to 600,278 with a total of 600,278 recoveries.