Deadly coronavirus hits Europe

Amer Ishaq Soharwardi

Bureau chief Washington

The deadly coronavirus is turning in to a global epidemic and now it hits Europe with Italy becoming the first European country to be effected by the virus .The Italian government said it has 132 confirmed cases, up from three in a matter of days. Authorities have locked down roughly a dozen small towns and canceled events across the north.

The out of control virus continues to effect China badly as the Chinese government reported 648 new cases across the country on Sunday and 97 deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 76,936, with 2,442 deaths.

South Korea has raised its national threat level to “red alert” after cases spiked to 602. The global reach of this deadly virus does not stops here as Iran has confirmed seven deaths related to the coronavirus, the most outside of China. South Korea reported a significant rise in cases on Sunday, with 169 new cases bringing the total to 602. Japan’s media reported that 135 new cases of Coronavirus are registered At least 18 Americans and seven Australians have tested positive for the virus after returning to their home from cruise ship Diamond Prince. Although world health organisation (WHO) has raised a red flag and almost all nations are taking measures to fight the virus but a comprehensive cure has not reached.