Deadly Corona claims doctor’s life in Peshawar KP CM’s Special Assistant Kamran tests positive

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

While the deadly Corona Virus is on the rise in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reporting over 1700 confirmed cases and 89 deaths with the provincial metropolis Peshawar continued to be hard hit, a senior doctor working at Peshawar’s Hayatabad Medical Complex breathed his last on Saturday after battling the virus for over a week. Also the Special Assistant to Chief Minister of KP on Local Government and Rural Development Kamran Bangash was tested positive on Saturday for Covid-19.

According to hospital Director of HMC, Prof Dr Mohammad Javed had contracted the coronavirus a week earlier. Dr Javed, who was an ENT specialist, was kept on a ventilator when his condition deteriorated, however, he could not survive.

Chief Minister of KP Mahmood Khan has expressed grief over the passing of the senior doctor and offered condolences to the bereaved family. “Dr Javed is our real hero,” he said, adding that the services rendered by the deceased doctor will always be remembered. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said that he will nominate Dr Mohammad Javed for a civil award. He said this while touring the Hayatabad Medical Complex. He offered condolences to the staff at the hospital over Dr Javed’s death and announced a “special package” for the deceased doctor’s family.

On the other hand the Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Local Government and Rural Development Kamran Bangash has also contracted novel coronavirus.

According to reports the senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Kamran Bangash has been quarantined at his own house after his test came out positive for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal MNA Munir Khan Orakzai has tested positive for the virus, his son told a news channel.

“My father was on a ventilator at Hayatabad Complex last night. He is doing much better now,” Akhtar Munir Orakzai said. In the meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has made it necessary for people to wear masks in public places, said KP Finance and Health Minister Taimur Jhagra at a news conference.

“The chief minister’s taskforce has made it mandatory for public to wear masks in public places,” he said, adding that it was possible that people would have to live with the coronavirus for two to three years.