Deadly attack in Wardak

THE Taliban launched a major attack on an Afghan military compound in central Maidan Wardak province, with some officials putting the death toll at more than 100 people. Monday’s incident at a campus of the National Directorate of Security (NDS) is the latest in a series of deadly attacks in recent months by the Taliban which has seized control of about half of Afghanistan.

If the death toll figure is accurate, it will be among one of the single deadliest attacks against Afghan intelligence services in nearly two decades and speaks volumes about ground realities in the strife-torn country. The attack came at a time when direct talks are being held between the United States and Taliban, courtesy Pakistan and the tragedy could complicate things for the peace process. Already, Afghan Government and Taliban are not ready to have face-to-face talks and the attack on NDS could harden the stance of Kabul government further. Taliban have demonstrated a number of times that they do not see a reason to negotiate with Ghani; they see him as a Western puppet and prefer reaching out directly to major international players, including the United States. No doubt, it depends much on the United States as far as success or failure of any peace initiative is concerned but there is also no denying the fact that the Afghan Government can, at least, spoil the atmosphere and undermine the process through different tactics. Some analysts also believe approaching directly to Taliban would delegitimize the Afghan government and legitimise an armed group which has wreaked havoc in the country for decades. Therefore, it has to be on board and efforts should be made to persuade the two sides to have direct talks for the sake of better future of their country. Taliban have been on the offensive in recent months, attacking targets around the country in an apparent effort to expand their influence and perhaps to gain more leverage in peace talks. According to data from the US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), the Taliban control or contest nearly half of Afghanistan. The latest attack also underlines the need for accelerating the peace process as delay could allow hostile elements and factors to undermine the prospects of peace in Afghanistan.

