Deadlock persists over Shahbaz’s name as PAC chairman

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser on Wednesday chaired a meeting of opposition leaders and government ministers to find ways to break the impasse over the nomination of Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif as the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee.

The meeting ended without any agreement between the opposition and the government, however, with the two sides vowing to remain engaged on the PAC chairmanship issue and the formation of the standing committees.

“I am hopeful that … God will resolve this problem [deadlock] before 2019 starts,” said Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Mohammad Khan, who along with Defence Minister Pervez Khattak and Finance Minister Asad Umar represented the government during the meeting.

Talking to reporters after the meeting at the speaker’s office, PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah said the opposition parties maintained their demand that Shahbaz should be named the PAC head.

“Several options were discussed with the government and both sides gave their recommendations,” he said. Other opposition leaders in the meeting were PML-N’s Ayaz Sadiq and Rana Tanveer and PPP’s Naveed Qamar.

Sanaullah refused to provide details of the recommendations that were presented to end the deadlock, saying the two sides would discuss them internally before further talks are held. He also said the PML-N representatives had requested the speaker to issue the production orders for former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique, who was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau on Tuesday.

Sadiq said Speaker Qaiser had assured them that the orders will be issued. However, state minister Ali said no decision had been taken in this regard as yet, and that the speaker will decide the matter as per rules.

PPP’s Qamar said they had suggested to the government that a Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf nominee could chair PAC sessions in which audit paras concerning the previous Nawaz Sharif-led government are to be reviewed, to avoid a possible conflict of interest that could arise with Shahbaz presiding over such sittings.

“The government cannot reject our recommendation,” he said, adding that whatever is decided will be decided through consensus.

