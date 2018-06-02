Deadlock persists over finalizing KP Caretaker CM

Tariq Saeed

While the deadlock over the nomination of the caretaker chief minister of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa persists, a six members committee comprising members from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf and the opposition was constituted Friday to decide the name of the caretaker chief minister.

Though the committee has been tasked to give the unanimous name for the slot within three day time, the other opposition parties with major being the Awami National Party (ANP), PPP and the Pakistan Muslim League (PML) Nawaz have rejected the formation of the committee that they said is represented only by the JUI (F) from the opposition parties.

Earlier on May 26 the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and the opposition, it may be recalled, had developed consensus over the name of Manzoor Afridi, a non-political figure, as interim Chief Minister of the province to lead the caretaker set-up. The decision to that effect was taken during the meeting between the than Chief Minister Pervez Khattak of PTI and the opposition leader in the KP assembly Maulana Lutfur Rehman (who is the brother of JUI Supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman).

However, hardly after two days the name of Manzoor Afridi was withdrawn following sharp criticism of the other opposition forces with special reference to the Awami National Party (ANP) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz which had not only expressed their displeasure over the nomination of Manzoor Afridi to head the interim set up in the KP but also alleged that the Chief Minister Khattak and opposition leader Maulana Lutfur Rehman have received hefty amount from the nominee Manzoor Afridi for installing him as caretaker CM, an allegation that the CM Khattak has out-rightly rejected.

PTI provincial leader Shaukat Yousafzai told media on Friday that the committee comprised equal representation from both treasury and opposition to finalize the name of caretaker Chief Minister within three days.

He hoped that the committee would give a unanimous name within the time adding the members included Shahram Taraqai, Atif Khan, Mehmood Khan of PTI and Mufti Fazal Ghafoor, Salim Marwat and Mehmood Bhitanni from the opposition.

The opposition parties on the other hand once again rejected the committee, Addressing a news conference in Peshawar the leaders of the Awami National Party, Qaumi Watan Party, Pakistan Peoples Party and others demanded representation in the said committee alleging that again a game has been fixed between the JUI-F and PTI as all the members from the opposition side belonged to JUI-F while the treasury members were from PTI and other parties remained unrepresented once again.