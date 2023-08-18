A deadlock persists on the nomination of the caretaker chief minister of Balochistan. The informed sources say that the government and the opposition have sent three names each to the Balochistan Assembly speaker.

Nevertheless, the parliamentary committee is yet to be formed for the nomination of the caretaker chief minister. The Balochistan Assembly speaker has not issued a notification declaring the formation of a parliamentary committee.

The committee is to be formed as the Balochistan chief minister and the opposition leader could not evolve a consensus on the name of the caretaker chief minister. Three members each from the government and the opposition sides will be part of the parliamentary committee.

The matter will be sent to the election commission tomorrow if a name for the caretaker chief minister is not finalised. Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has sent three names to the Balochistan Assembly speaker including Ali Hassan Zahri and Naseer Ahmad for the formation of the parliamentary committee.—NNI