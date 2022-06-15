Deadlock over PA budget session persists on second day

Amraiz Khan Lahore

Deadlock between treasury benches and opposition parties in the Provincial Assembly (PA) prolonged to more than 30 hours on Tuesday when on the second day the session of Assembly could not meet on various grounds.

Till the filing of this news item Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch. Pervaiz Elahi who belongs to PTI was of the view that Provincial administrative heads of their respective departments Inspector General Punjab Police, Rao Sardar Ali Khan and Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal should be summoned to tender their apology publically for torturing PTI leaders and registering of cases against them.

Sources in the Punjab Assembly disclosed that the reasons behind PML-Q leader and Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi’s disenchantment with Punjab IG police and chief secretary have come to light as the bureaucratic duo allegedly refused to obey the speaker’s orders before the election of Punjab chief minister.

According to sources, Speaker Punjab Assembly Elahi allegedly held a meeting with IG police and chief secretary at Governor House before the election of chief minister of the province. Mr Elahi wanted the IG police and CS to tightening noose around the PTI dissident members of Punjab Assembly. The speakers also wished to victimize the family members of the rebel MPAs, but both the government officials refused to obey his orders. On their refusal, Mr Elahi flew into rage and threatened to remove them from their posts, sources added.

Sources disclosed that the speaker is also angry with the administrative duo for their role in implementing the Lahore High Court order regarding holding of CM election in the Punjab Assembly. During the ruckus in the provincial assembly on the day of CM election, police force was called in on the order Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari. The police action against private people wearing black uniform who assaulted the MPAs also enraged the speaker.

Yesterday, the PMLN-led coalition government could not present Punjab budget as the speaker did not let it happen. Mr Elahi made it clear he would not allow the budget to be presented until and unless the Punjab IGP and chief secretary showed up in the assembly to apologize to the PTI MPAs for raiding their homes and violating the privacy of their families during long march.