Deadlock over Opposition joint presidential candidate persists

PML-N recommends ex-PM Gilani for presidential election

Tariq Saeed/Sophia Siddiqui

Peshawar/Islamabad

The deadlock over fielding joint presidential candidate by the opposition persisted as the Pakistan Peoples Party has refused to retract the name of its nominee Chaudhry Aitezaz Ahsan for the presidential election.

The PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah on Sunday hoped that opposition parties including the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would have no reservation over the name of Aitzaz Ahsan for the slot of president.

Syed Khursheed Shah who visited Bilore House in Peshawar Sunday told media persons he was confident that the other parties will accept Ahsan as a candidate. Shah was accompanied by Aitzaz Ahsan, Naveed Qamar and Qamar Zaman Kaira during a daylong visit to provincial metropolis to condole the death of ANP senior leader Haroon Bilore who was killed in a deadly blast in Peshawar July last.

Khursheed Shah said there rested a lot of responsibility on PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif’s shoulders who has been tasked with deciding who will be the opposition’s presidential nominee. “The PML-N knows what to do in this situation”. Shah said adding we don’t want the past to overshadow the opposition’s politics, he said. He said that they have a bitter past but they have to set it aside for the betterment of the country. It may be recalled that Shah was joint opposition’s candidate for speaker of the National Assembly against Asad Qaisar of PTI who was elected Speaker of the lower house with comfortable majority.

Meanwhile, jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has put his weight behind PPP leader Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani for the upcoming election of President of Pakistan. According to sources, PML-N may withdraw its candidates if a consensus is reached to field the former premier for the presidential election that is scheduled to take place on September 4. Sources add that PML-N is strongly opposed to Aitzaz Ahsan’s name for the prized slot.

On the other hand, PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has refused to pull Ahsan off the race despite the opposition’s demands to do so. Apart from Gilani, the PML-N is also willing to support Raza Rabbani for the coveted position. It may be mentioned here that opposition parties are bound to field their candidate for the election by today (Monday).

