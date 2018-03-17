Deadline given to super stores for removing illegal products

Staff Reporter

Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) has given 30 days deadline to all super stores in the city to remove all products of illegal, sub-standard and unregistered companies.

According to the PSQCA spokesman, the decision was taken after talks were held between the PSQCA and Super Stores Association Lahore, here on Friday.

After serving notices, the PSQCA raided different super stores of the city and seized huge quantity of stocks of illegal, unregistered and substandard companies’ products two days ago.

After that, a delegation of Super Stores Association, led by Jamil Ahmed (chairman), Akhtar Mahmood (president) and Imran Saleemi (general secretary), approached the PSQCA Lahore office and met Director PSQCA Lahore Zone Waseem Mirza, Deputy Directors Asghar Ali, Rizwan Ahmed and Assistant Director Muhammad Nauman.

After a successful dialogue, the stores owners were given a deadline of 30 days to remove all stocks of illegal and unregistered companies. The PSQCA would identify the products of all illegal and unregistered companies and launch an awareness campaign for citizens to purchase the products of only registered companies.

On the directions of Federal Minister for Science and Technology Rana Tanveer Hussain, Director General PSQCA Engr Khalid Siddique had ordered the staff concerned to take action against illegal and unregistered companies.