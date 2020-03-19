Dead body recovered

Bashir Ahmad Rehmani

Hafizabad

The dead body of the second son of Akhtar Ali of Mohallah Iqbalpura Jalalpur Bhattian was also recovered last evening from the fields near Chanab bank. The angry villagers continued protest demonstration for the second consecutive day today and shutter down strike was observed in Jalalpur Bhattian to protest against the tragic murder of two teenagers and apathy of the police for not arresting any of the accused. MNA Ch. Shoukat Ali Bhatti and scores of political, social, religious workers and traders have condemned the murders and expressed their sympathies with Akhtar Ali for the tragic murder of his two sons and demanded justice should be provided to him by arresting the accused immediately and their public hanging.