Dead body of student recovers from river Kabul

Nasib Shah Shinwari

Landikotal

The dead body of a student belonging to remote area of Landiktoal was recovered after four days efforts who drowned in river Kabul at Kam Shelma area on 5th July. According to local sources, some friends of Kam Shelman went to River Kabul for picnic on 5th July near 19th packet area of Kam Shelman where two friends of 9th class, who were swimming drowned.

A local man Said Khan told media that Rashid (15) dead body was seen on the surface on river Kabul near Malogri area and the locals divers group recovered it. According to officials sources deputy commissioner of district Khyber has handed over cheques of Rs.300000 to each bereaved family and senator Taj Muhammad Afridi has also donated some Rs.100000 to the affected families.

According to local sources this divers group also saw the dead body of other friend Amjad but they could not catch it as it was rolling on water surface towards Warsak dam. The locals of Kam Shelman and the Khyber Political alliance leaders have criticized the rescue 1122 department for their poor management and efforts to recover the dead bodies of two students.

Talking to this scribe Murad Hussain Afridi, the general secretary of Khyber political alliance told that it was possible to retrieve the dead bodies’ timely but necessary arrangements were not made by the rescue 1122 on that day and today one dead body found after four days. He said that he alongside the Mufti Muhammad Ijaz Shinwari, the president of the Khyber political alliance visited the bereaved families of Kam Shelman.