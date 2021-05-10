Dead body of a man found near Thatta

Our Correspondent Thatta

The dead body of a middle-aged man was found from a room of a farmhouse near Gujjo town of district Thatta late on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Imam Bux 50 and was the watchman of that farmhouse.

The area SHO told that police had recovered the murder weapon that was an axe lying beside the body of the deceased. He said adding that the body carried deep wounds inflicted with that axe.

The area police shifted the body to BHU Gharo for autopsy and later handed it over to the heirs, however, the first information report of the incident was yet to be registered.