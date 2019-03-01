Dead bodies of two terrorists still at mortuary

Our Correspondent

Shikarpur

After lapse of 30 hours the dead bodies of Molvi Abdullah Brohi and Hafeez Brohi, two masterminds of many suicide attacks, remote control blasts and IDE blasts who were killed yesterday in an encounter with Shikarpur police near the area of Sibi town of Balochistan province, were not received by their relatives while bodies have been kept at mortuary in Rao Bahadur Udhodas Tarachand [RBUT] District Headquarters Hospital Shikarpur

Shikarpur police have lodged an FIR [9/2019] against killed terrorists under section 324, 354, 120/B, 6/7 ATA, at Hamayoon Police Station, on the complaint Ghulam Muhammad Bozdar, the SHO aforesaid police station, on the behalf of government and launched a manhunt, said Nisar Ahmed Sahto, police official.

It is worthwhile to mention here that during a press conference held at SSP Office Shikarpur yesterday SSP Shikarpur Sajjad Ameer Sadozi has said.

