The dead bodies of four more Pakistanis who died in the Greek boat tragedy were brought to Lahore on Saturday. The representatives of the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation received the bodies and handed them over to the heirs.

The dead bodies of Arsalan and Abu Bakr were sent to their native town, Nowshera Wirkan. While the bodies of Adnan and Ali Ijaz were dispatched to Gujrat and Mandi Bahauddin, respectively.

Before this, three dead bodies reached the Lahore Airport on Thursday night. More than 300 Pakistani nationals has died in the capsizing of an overcrowded fishing trawler off the coast of Greece last month. They wanted to enter Europe illegally.