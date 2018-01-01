De Silva offered head of security job

Bipin Dani

Mumbai

Sri Lanka Cricket (board) has offered to extend the contract of Laksham de Silva, it is learnt here.

According to the well-placed sources in SLC, the management has proposed to re- designate Laksham de Silva’s post.

The retired Senior Superintendent of Police, de Silva, who was working with the SLC as the head of the Anti-Corruption and Security head (ACSU) is offered to be the head of the Security and Investigation department.

“We intend to segregate the two departments and would like to offer de Silva the security charge”, the source added.

“We have offered him the new role and take charge from January 2. If he accepts the charge, he will be given the responsibilities of the securities of the senior and junior teams and will also look after the visiting teams”, the source further added.

Ayesh Weerakkody, who trained during de Silva’s tenure will be sole in charge of the Anti-Corruption Unit.

The ICC, which also had unit known as ACSU is now segregated and is known as ACU.

During his tenure with the SLC as its Anti-corruption head, de Silva was responsible to catch several bookies on grounds and hand over the same to the police authorities. Despite repeated attempts, he was not available for comments.