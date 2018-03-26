Maryam Nazir

PEOPLE are not born radical however; the circumstances could drive an individual or group into that direction. As the societies have become more chaotic and aggressive over the passage of time, the psychology of extremism and radicalisation has got an admissible space. The radical tendencies in a society are usually driven by factors which could range from socio-economic or political to structural gaps. Pakistan, a country which has been a worst victim of terrorism, has initiated various strategies (both of hard and soft nature) to tackle the menace but extremist tendencies still remain to be a key challenge. As these phenomena take roots from factors in the society, an effective de-radicalisation or countering strategy requires methodologies, which must not only be distinctive but based on reality in order to have an outcome.

After a decade or so long of war against extremism, Pakistan has successfully come up with a national narrative known as ‘Paigham-i-Pakistan’. After the initiation of counter-terrorism operations like Rah-o-Rast, Rah-i-Nijat, Zarb-i-Azb, and Radd-ul-Fasaad and subsequent soft approaches in years, has it been that civilian government along with law enforcement agencies have grappled the extremist tendencies in society? Not fully, I believe. Yes, we did demolish the militant hideouts and their command and control system but the mentality of ‘them being right’ still persists. And this marks the rudimentary need to tackle this issue with more precaution and intelligent approach.

This national narrative is basically an effort where 182 religious scholars have given forward an edict (fatwa) to eradicate terrorism and have tried to answer questions and confusions. Now, the purpose of promoting this collective fatwa was to create an appeal in message from a faction called clergy which has an influence on society, in actual. In Pakistani society, the clergy does rule the hearts and minds of people primarily due to the righteous position it holds and the religious appeal, its message contains. However, aside from this edict, isn’t that every Pakistani know (being a citizen of Islamic Republic of Pakistan) that killing of an individual means the killing of entire humanity.

Don’t we have the general sense that forbidden is to hurt the innocent people through acts of violence? Or isn’t there a clear understanding on the fact that state is supreme and no justice can be brought through advocacy of violence? These are just random questions which are bound to rise in the minds of any ordinary Pakistani since we are brought up in a household system where children are inclined to read the Holy Quran at an early age and offer prayer by the age of seven, hypothetically. Certainly, we are. Then why it is that state is making a rehearsal of these obvious readings now. Or isn’t it the fact that many fatwas have come and gone before already. The societal penetration of this specific work must be evaluated.

Instead, the efforts could have been focused on the making of a collective consciousness or societal ethos by which one can deem an act as wrong as per the question of being moral and ethical and not religious. By ‘not being religious’, I mean to keep the ‘emotion’ part aside. Wouldn’t it be a better idea to create that collective consciousness or societal ethos basing primarily upon the wider national interests of Pakistan and preservance of human rights. These also include the individual’s responsibility towards state as well. It won’t be ideal if an individual do not fall prey to extremism if he/she is able to foresee the moral bleakness this concept holds. And here comes the states’ crucial yet definitive role in alleviating poverty and provision of education, not as a reform or a part of soft approach but due right by birth.

Counter efforts to end extremism (which has now become a predominant mentality) would take a long way to materialise and give results in long run but that has to be done not only for the well-being of Pakistan but to ensure a good future for generations to come. It is just recently while Pakistan pictures its counter violent efforts, we see people spatting ink and hurling shoes on politicians which tells enough of our deformity as a nation. There is light at the end of street but there is a long way to reach that light.

–The writer works as an Assistant Research Officer at Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI), a think-tank based Islamabad.