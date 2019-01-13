De Kock’s century sets huge task for Pakistan

Johannesburg

Quinton de Kock’s fourth Test century, and his first for more than two years, laid the groundwork for South Africa on the third day at Johannesburg, as they set Pakistan a formidable target of 381, 87 more than they have yet posted at any stage of the series.

By tea, Pakistan had chipped away at that requirement, with Shan Masood and Imam-ul-Haq negotiating seven overs of South Africa’s new ball with minimal fuss, reaching 34 for 0. However, with seven sessions of the contest still in prospect, they’ve barely begun their long haul.

The man of the moment, however, was De Kock, who equalled his Test-best score of 129 with a massive six onto the grass banks at midwicket off Shadab Khan, before holing out to the same bowler one ball later to bring to an end a superb innings on an increasingly capricious surface. By the time South Africa’s final wicket fell, 13 balls later, they had added 168 to their overnight 135 for 5 to put themselves within touching distance of a 3-0 series sweep.

It is an indication of de Kock’s supreme talent that, despite rattling along at a typically brisk strike-rate, this was one of the more circumspect performances of his burgeoning Test career. He had resumed his innings on 34 not out overnight, having barrelled along at a run a ball on the second evening, but slipped back into a more measured pace in the first session to combat a Pakistan attack that never lost heart despite their mounting challenge, but struggled to force the breakthroughs.

They managed two in the morning session: Hashim Amla, who had pressed along to 71 – five shy of Jacques Kallis’ long-term record for most runs at the Wanderers – before Hasan Ali got one to pop into his gloves from a good length to end a sixth-wicket stand of 102; and Vernon Philander, who picked off three sweet boundaries in a well-compiled 14, before Mohammad Amir pinned him on the shin with a perfectly directed yorker.

De Kock stood firm throughout, picking off four boundaries before the break, including three piercing, perfect drives in the arc between mid-off and cover. But he stepped up an extra gear in the hour after lunch, battering Mohammad Abbas for three ferocious boundaries in a single over to march into the 90s.

There, however, he endured a disarmingly jittery spell – he had fallen twice in the 90s in consecutive Tests against New Zealand in March 2017 and not come so close to a hundred since. And so when, on 99, a clobbered straight drive off Faheem Ashraf deflected off Kagiso Rabada’s boot at the non-striker’s end and straight to the man at mid-on, de Kock had reason to fear his luck might not be in.

Another nervy declined single and a fierce smack to short cover ramped up the angst even more, but de Kock kept flinging the bat, and eventually connected with a cathartic drill through long-off to cue a release of pent-up emotion.

Sarfraz Ahmed, who would finish with a Pakistan-record ten dismissals for the match, missed a sharp fizzing edge soon afterwards, high to his left off the persevering Hasan, whereupon de Kock launched into a predictable fusillade of strokeplay.

He scorched his very next ball wide of mid-off before clearing his front leg in Hasan’s next over and belting a lofted flog straight back over his head for another four.

That massive six off Shadab then followed, before de Kock chanced his arm against the legspinner once too often. He picked out Hasan just inside the rope to depart to a deserved standing ovation.

The end of the innings followed quickly. Rabada had been a willing accomplice in a 79-run stand for the eighth wicket, but soon spliced a Faheem Ashraf bouncer to cover as he sought to up the ante. Duanne Olivier then nicked off to give Shadab his third wicket in an under-used role, and set the stage for Pakistan’s response.—Agencies

