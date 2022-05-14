Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne have been named among the eight nominees for the Premier League Player of the Season award.

Salah is currently the league’s top scorer with 22 goals, while he also has 13 assists with Tottenham’s Son Heung-min hot on his tail with 21.

The forward has been instrumental in Liverpool’s quest for an unprecedented quadruple.

Reds have won the Carabao Cup, will contest the FA Cup final tonight, sit second in the Premier League behind City, and have a Champions League final to look forward to.

De Bruyne is fourth on the goal-scoring list with 15 with the Belgian international having seven assists to his name.

He has once again shouldered the responsibility as City’s main creative output this season without a recognized striker with his 4 goal-haul in the recent game being prime evidence.

With Haaland on his way, his numbers are sure to get only better from here next season.

Both Salah and De Bruyne have won the Premier League player of the season award before, in the 2017-18 and 2019-20 seasons respectively.

Joining De Bruyne on the Premier League’s shortlist from Manchester City is versatile full-back Joao Cancelo. The swiss army knife of the City side, he has once again impressed with his performances at both right and left-back under Pep Guardiola, with brief stints in midfield this season. The Portugal international has contributed seven assists across the season, with a goal to accompany that in his 34 appearances for the club. Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp and City’s Pep Guardiola are up for the Premier League manager of the season as well.

The other nominees include Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, West Ham United’s Jarrod Bowen, Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min, and Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse.

Ruben Dias won the award last season.