Kevin De Bruyne scored the only goal of the game as Manchester City narrowly beat Leicester City at King Power Stadium to once again take the lead of the Premier League table.

With their goal-machine Erling Haaland not in the squad due to injury, City failed to threaten much with the hosts happy to sit back and wait for their chances.

The defending champions were much better to open the second half with Rodri going close with a strike that went wide of Danny Ward’s post.

City finally found their goal in the 49th minute when De Bruyne’s free-kick from an appreciable distance went into the back of the net after clattering the right upright.

The goal allowed the visitors to see out the game by keeping possession before Leicester finally showed some bite in the latter stages of the match. Their high press caused Pep Guardiola’s men plenty of discomfort with Ederson keeping his side level with a couple of smart saves.

Leicester finally ran out of time just when they were hitting their stride to give City all three points.

The win means the defending champions go top of the Premier League table with 29 points, one above Arsenal who have a game in hand.