DDS playing effective role to uplift special children

Raza Naqvi

Attock

Chairman School Management Council (SMC), Hafiz Abdul Hameed has said that provision of safe environment to special children is the responsibility of the government and the society as well and Deaf and Defective School (DDS) Attock is playing an important role in this context. He said this while chairing monthly meeting of the Council.

On the occasion, the School Principal Najma Shaheen and members of the Council which included Miss Azra Bibi, Miss Humera , Mrs Aftab , Javed

Kashmiri, Syed Raza Haider Naqvi and Muhammad Arif were also present.

