DCW’S Islamic training programme concludes at IIUI

Staff Reporter

A Training Program for Female Teachers from colleges and universities concluded at International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI). The two weeks long Islamic Training program for teachers was organized by Dawah Center for Women (DCW), IIUI in which as many as 34 female teachers from different cities of four provinces of the country.

The aim of this course is to build the capacity of female teachers with respect to true teachings of Islam so that they can teach in their respective educational institutions effectively.

The concluding ceremony was chaired by Prof. Dr. Muhammad Masoom Yasinzai, Rector International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) which was held at Allama Iqbal Auditorium, Faisal Masjid Campus of the University. Addressing to the course participants during the concluding ceremony, Dr. Masoom said that role of women is pivotal in nation building, while female teachers have more responsibility in spreading true teachings of Islam in Islamic societies.

