DCs posted as administrators as LG system dissolved in Punjab

Hike in petroleum prices challenged in LHC

Punjab government has approved the appointment of deputy commissioners as administrators rather than giving the charge to commissioners, a day after the local government system stands dissolved in the province.

The approval was given by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar who approved a summary presented by the local government department. After the approval, the commissioners will only play a supervisory role in the province.

Moreover, the deputy directors of local government will be given the responsibility of administrators of 247 union councils. Earlier, it was reported that the deputy commissioners will be given powers in the new setup rather than the commissioners.

“There is a proposal of appointing deputy commissioners as administrators in nine districts of the province,” they said adding that the DCs would be empowered for the implementation on the Local government act 2021.

Moreover, sources further shared that the provincial cabinet committee has proposed appointing deputy commissioners in 36 districts as administrators.

The Punjab government has the authority to exercise its powers and appoint the DCs as administrators of the districts, contrary to 2019 when commissioners were given charges as administrators after the dissolution of local government.

Meanwhile, hike in the prices of petroleum products on Saturday was challenged in Lahore High Court. Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority, federal government and others have been made party to the petition.

The plaintiff has requested the court to annul the decision of increasing prices of petroleum products. The developement came after the announcement of government to hike petrol prices by Rs4 on the eve of New Year 2022.