DCs directed ensure prices of food items for consumers

Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon has directed all the deputy commissioners to ensure that consumers get food items on the prices fixed by the city administration strictly and to take action against those who violate the prices of groceries as well as fruits and vegetables fixed by the city administration.

He has asked the deputy commissioners to ensure that all sellers of food items, follow the government lists and those found violating, should be dealt strictly according the law

The lists of grocery and bakery and poultry items and beaf and naan etc are available on the website of Commissioner Karachi and social media for the knowledge and reference of shopkeepers, consumers and vendors fixed by the city administration with the coordination of bureau supply and consent of and cooperation of representative traders and representatives of associations of whole sellers and retailers during the holy month.

For the fixation of prices of fruits and vegetables, at sabzi mandi different assistant commissioners have been assigned duties to monitor the prices daily basis at sabzi mandi by the Market Committee.

In this connection Commissioner Karachi has issued the roster so the officials of city and district, Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbl Memon tasked the deputy commissioners of all the city’s seven districts with forming special teams, comprising assistant commissioners and Mukhtiarkars, to use their magisterial powers to implement the prices fixed by the administration .

To deal with inflated prices of gocery items, fruits, vegetables, beaf poultry and bakery items in Ramazan Deputy Commissioners of the city taken against profiteers.

According to the reports submitted by the deputy commissioners 174 profiteers were challaned in six districts in which they were fined Rs six lacs and more than thirty two thousand.