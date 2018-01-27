DCs asked to spearhead efforts for polio eradication

Staff Reporter

Chief Secretary Punjab Capt. (R) Zahid Saeed has directed deputy commissioners to spearhead the activities being undertaken to eradicate polio in their districts and hold review meetings on regular basis.

He said that concerted and joint efforts were needed for complete eradication of polio from the country.

He was presiding over a meeting of Provincial Task Force on Polio Eradication, at Civil Secretariat here.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Secretary said that efforts for polio eradication be stepped up, adding that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard. He mentioned that National Action Plan for Polio Eradication is being implemented in the province and international agencies have also acknowledged Punjab government’s efforts in that regard. He maintained that people’s cooperation is of key importance in efforts to combat polio, adding that all relevant departments should play an active role in enhancing public awareness about this crippling disease.

He said that there is a need to work with national spirit to eradicate polio.

He mentioned that the provincial government is pursuing a comprehensive development plan and projects like Saaf Pani and Rural Sanitation had been started for well-being of people of rural areas.