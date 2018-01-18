DCK being built on fast track basis

DHA City Karachi (DCK) is an up-coming residential cum commercial project which is being built on fast track basis as a sustainable, smart and green city of international stature.

A DHA statement here on Wednesday said that some dynamic interventions recently made in DCK substantiate the credibility of DHA in the field of housing and town planning.

It pointed out that a number of renowned healthcare, education and recreational institutions apart from leading organizations in the field of housing, development and real estate are showing their keen interest in DCK.

Delegations of Dow University of Health Sciences, IBA, ABAD (Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan) and DEFCLAREA visited DCK and spent a busy time there.

Project Director DCK Brig (R) Muhammad Rafique briefed the delegations on the efficacy, development strategy and ongoing development works in DHA City.

He said that presence of world renowned institutions like IBA, DUHS and renewed interest shown by ABAD and Defclarea in DCK is the ringing note of their endorsement of the project. PD DCK further stated that DHA City is a versatile venture and an embodiment of the progressive vision of DHA for the future.—APP

