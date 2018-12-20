DC West directs strict security on Christmas

Staff Reporter

Deputy Commissioner (DC) West Zahid Hussain Memon on Thursday presiding over a meeting with Chairman DMC West Izhar Ahmad Khan, Director operations West Farhan Lodhi, M.S Hangzhou sanitation company and Representatives of Solid waste management and Assistant Commissioners of all sub-divisions of district West, strictly directed to resolve the civic issues being faced by the masses in the district on priority basis.

DC shown displeasure on poor performance of Solid Waste Management as despite of repeated reminders garbage seems lying scattered on main roads and it is not lifted properly, DC warned to Chinese company to improve their performance otherwise necessary action will be referred against them to appropriate forum.

Chairman DMC west shall provide the entire staff as per agreement to the contractor within 15 days as per directions of water commission High court of Sindh. Zahid Hussain Memon also instructed to ensure proper cleanliness with timely lifting of garbage from all areas of the district. Meanwhile the police were asked to enhance security around the Churches and other worship places of minorities. The Deputy Commissioner said to increase snap checking, patrolling and police picketing in the district.

