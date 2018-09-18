DC wants blood donation to save Thalassaemia patients lives

Nawabshah

The Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffari has underlined the need to donate blood to save precious lives as it is a noble cause and a ‘sadqa’ of ones life. He said this while talking to media during a visit to Thalassemia Centre and Blood Bank here on Monday. He appealed to the donors to generously donate healthy blood for the protection of lives of children suffering from this deadly blood disorder. DC said that there is no alternate of human blood only human can help other fellow humans by donating ones blood in case of need.

Briefing the occasion, Thallassemia Center in-charge Dr. Ghulam Nabi Channa said that 1700 children are registered with this centre as Thallasemia patients who belonged to Naushehro Feroze, Sanghar and adjacent areas out of which 70 to 100 children are being infused with fresh blood.—APP

