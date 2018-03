Bashir Ahmad Rehmani

Hafizabad

Deputy Commissioner Saleha Saeed has stressed upon the Drugs Inspector and Health Department Officers to show zero tolerance to the quacks who were playing with the lives of simple and hapless patients.

Addressing meeting of the District Quality Control Board which was attended among others by the CEO Health Dr. Hamed Rafique and other officers of the department, she said that Punjab Health Care Commission has launched vigorous campaign against the quacks.