DC visits school

Our Correspondent

Sargodha

After resumption of educational activities closed due to COVID-19, Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh on Tuesday visited various educational institutions to inspect observance of SOPs. He along with Chief Executive Education Authority Riaz Qadeer also reviewed use of face masks and observing social distance by the students in different classes besides welcoming the students back to schools and colleges. He said on the occasion that heads of the educational institutions should strictly enforce COVID-19 SOPs. Students’ temperature should be checked before entering in educational institutions, he said adding disinfectant spray in all the classrooms be ensured at the start and end of the teaching process.